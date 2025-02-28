Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Manistee County Sheriff

Hazel Park student arrested after gun found at school; I-696 closure delayed; and more top stories

Hazel Park student arrested after gun found at school; I-696 closure delayed; and more top stories

Hazel Park student arrested after gun found at school; I-696 closure delayed; and more top stories

A northern Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly posted threats about killing the Manistee County Sheriff and others on social media, officials say.

Leonard Sannes, 40, of Manistee, is accused of posting several Facebook messages threatening to kill the sheriff and harm other Manistee County officials.

Michigan State Police gathered evidence and kept Sannes under surveillance while obtaining an arrest warrant.

Troopers arrested Sannes on Feb. 23 after he left his home earlier in the day during a traffic stop on Old Maple Road near Preuss Road in Filer Township.

While executing a search warrant of Sannes' home, troopers found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

Sannes was arraigned on Feb. 24 on charges of aggravated stalking, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. He was given a $250,000 bond and lodged at the Mason County Jail.

Sannes is due back in court on March 5.