Mid-Michigan man accused of embezzling $400K from 82-year-old

A Mid-Michigan man is accused of embezzling more than $400,000 from an 82-year-old man who had suffered a traumatic brain injury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Phillip Lee Sprague, 62, of Farwell, was arraigned Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Sprague is charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more by an agent — a 20-year felony — and two counts of embezzlement of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 by an agent—both 15-year felonies.

Of the $400,000 that authorities allege was embezzled, state prosecutors say more than $300,000 was obtained by the victim through changes to his will and trust that benefited Sprague rather than his children and grandchildren.

"While the majority of caregivers support adults in their care, my office will not tolerate those who steal from the very people they are meant to protect from such exploitation," said Michigan Attorney General Nessel in a statement. "We remain committed to seeking justice for vulnerable victims and their families."

Sprague's probable cause conference has not been set.