Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man, 80, arrested for selling methamphetamine, deputies say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigating reports of children sleeping outside on porch and more top stories
Detroit police investigating reports of children sleeping outside on porch and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — An 80-year-old Paw Paw man was arrested last week for trafficking drugs after more than 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in his home. 

Narcotics detectives with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the man's Almena Township home on Nov. 27 after buying methamphetamine from him on several occasions, deputies say. 

When detectives arrived, they found the man inside his garage. During a search of the garage, detectives found a small amount of methamphetamine as well as scales and smoking devices. 

While being interviewed by detectives, the man said there was a large amount of methamphetamine inside the home's basement. That's where deputies found an additional 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine. Deputies also found several guns inside the home. 

The man admitted to deputies that he was trafficking narcotics. 

A report is expected to be sent to the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office for charges. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.