Michigan man, 80, arrested for selling methamphetamine, deputies say

(CBS DETROIT) — An 80-year-old Paw Paw man was arrested last week for trafficking drugs after more than 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in his home.

Narcotics detectives with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the man's Almena Township home on Nov. 27 after buying methamphetamine from him on several occasions, deputies say.

When detectives arrived, they found the man inside his garage. During a search of the garage, detectives found a small amount of methamphetamine as well as scales and smoking devices.

While being interviewed by detectives, the man said there was a large amount of methamphetamine inside the home's basement. That's where deputies found an additional 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine. Deputies also found several guns inside the home.

The man admitted to deputies that he was trafficking narcotics.

A report is expected to be sent to the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office for charges.