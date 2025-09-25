Michigan man, 42, found guilty of arson, murder in father's death

A Michigan man was found guilty of arson and murder in connection with the death of his 78-year-old father.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, 42-year-old Franklin La-Wan Richard, of Flint, was accused of setting Fred Gordon's apartment on fire on Aug. 23, 2023.

Prosecutors say a resident living below Gordon called 911 and reported hearing what sounded like furniture being thrown around. The resident also said they recognized Richard's voice, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say responding police and firefighters observed Richard jumping from a second-floor balcony. Gordon was not able to escape and died in the fire.

Richard was arrested at the scene after he claimed that he had set the apartment on fire. Prosecutors say testimony at trial indicated that Richard had a drug addiction and was under the influence at the time of the fire. However, a jury determined that Richard was aware of his actions, according to the prosecutor's office.

"This was a very sad and tragic case, but justice has been served," said Prosecutor David Leyton.