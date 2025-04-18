Michigan Lottery player wins progressive jackpot of $667,862

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

A progressive lottery jackpot prize resulted in a Michigan man winning over $600,000, the Michigan Lottery reported Friday.

The winner was a 69-year-old man from Ottawa County who chose to remain anonymous.

He took home a prize of $667,862 in the Double Win Wild Time Fash Cash Jackpot on a ticket purchased April 5 at Freeman Leaky Tap on Dickinson Avenue in Walkerville.

Michigan Lottery officials noted that a Freeman Leaky Tap customers have been lucky in the past, with a $111,368 Jackpot Slots Fash Cash prize on a ticket sold there in January 2024.

"I play Fast Cash games all the time," the latest winner said. "I bought a few Fast Cash tickets while I was out to eat with my family and saw I matched number 44 with 'Jackpot' underneath. I handed the ticket to my son and jokingly said: 'What does jackpot mean?' He freaked out and scanned the ticket on his Lottery app to double check it."

The winner plans to share prize money with his family, and also make donations to charity and his church.

"Winning is a nice little kicker and will allow me to help others," he said.

Michigan Lottery officials say its Fast Cash games feed into a progressive jackpot, which means the top prize increases until a jackpot is hit and the top prize amount resets. The latest jackpot amount is printed on each ticket so that players know what the amount is at the time.

The cost of each Fast Cash game ticket varies from $2 to $30 each, and the amount of lower-level prize money varies among those games.