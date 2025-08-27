Michigan transportation department lifting traffic restrictions amid Labor Day weekend travel

The Michigan Department of Transportation will lift its traffic restrictions beginning Friday to accommodate Labor Day weekend travel.

MDOT says lane restrictions for 100 of the 164 projects statewide will be removed from 3 p.m. on Aug. 29 through 6 a.m. on Sept. 2, according to a news release. Drivers are still advised to watch for equipment that is still in most work zones.

"We thank all drivers for their continued patience while much-needed road and bridge work occurs across the state. Please continue that patience this final holiday weekend of the summer, as there will be various work zones that will need to have lane restrictions remain in place for everyone's safety," said State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich in the statement.

"While the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Gov. Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program have provided crucial resources to address our ever-aging transportation system, we do have to remind everyone that those programs will be expiring soon. Without a long-term funding solution, all the progress made the last few years will be lost, and the deterioration of the road and bridge system could lead to more than 100 trunkline bridges closing to traffic by the year 2035, impacting approximately 1.8 million drivers daily."

MDOT says the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day for the Annual Bridge Walk.

Work zones that will remain active in Metro Detroit

Oakland County



I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 and the Genesee County line.

Eastbound I-696 is closed from M-10 to I-75.

Wayne County

I-75 has one lane closed in each direction between Springwells Street and Clark Street for Gordie Howe International Bridge construction.

The I-94/I-696 interchange in St. Clair Shores will have the following restrictions:

The eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 will have only one lane open.

Eastbound I-94 will have three lanes open at Martin Road.

The Eleven Mile Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed.

Northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open from Mt. Elliot Street to Forest Avenue.

M-10 (Lodge Freeway) has the following restrictions in downtown Detroit:

One northbound lane is open from Griswold Street to Larned Street.

One southbound lane is open from US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to Larned Street.

Southbound Exit 1B to Larned Street is closed.

Northbound Exit 1A ramp to westbound Jefferson Avenue is closed.

The eastbound Jefferson Avenue ramp to southbound M-10 is closed.

M-10 (Lodge Freeway) has two southbound lanes open at M-102 (8 Mile Road).

Eastbound Old M-14 (Ann Arbor Road) has one lane open from Lilley Road to Haggerty Road.

Old M-14 (Ann Arbor Road) is closed at the Hines Drive bridge.

M-14/I-96 has one lane open in each direction between Beck Road and Levan Road. The following ramps are closed:

Eastbound M-14 to southbound I-275.

Eastbound M-14 to northbound I-275.

Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between W Grand Boulevard and Clark Street.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between Springwells Street and Woodmere Street.

Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) has two lanes open from Evergreen Road to Lahser Road.

Westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) has two lanes open from Venoy Road to Newburgh Road.

Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open from Pennsylvania Road to Eureka Road; the southbound US-23 ramp to southbound I-75 is closed.