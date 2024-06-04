Michigan ranks among most welcoming states for LGBTQ+ community

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan has ranked among one of the most welcoming states for the LGBTQ+ community, according to a new index.

Out Leadership, a gay advocacy group, provides an index that ranks states based on where gay and transgender people can live while facing the least discrimination. The index measures the impact that government policies have on the LGBTQ+ residents living in each state, "quantifying the economic imperatives for inclusion and the costs of discrimination," according to Out Leadership.

States are ranked on a scale from no risk (100) to high risk (0), and Michigan received an overall score of 78.07, classifying it as a low-risk state. This score jumped from the 73.20 score Michigan received in 2023.

Michigan received scores that fall under "no risk" in the categories of legal and nondiscrimination protection and political and religious attitudes.

These categories assess state laws that directly impact LGBTQ+ residents, including the processes for transgender people to change their gender on birth certificates and driver's licenses, protections for LGBTQ+ individuals in foster care, public spaces and at work, the extent of religious exemption laws and how state leaders speak about LGBTQ+ people in their speeches, and regarding lawmaking.

In March 2023, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), reaffirming protections for sexual orientation, and including gender identity and expression. This ensures that no Michigan resident can be fired from their job or evicted from their home because of how they identify.

In July 2023, Whitmer signed legislation banning conversion therapy for minors, making Michigan the 22nd state to outlaw conversion therapy.

The governor also opposes and has committed to veto any anti-transgender legislation like Senate Bill 218 that would ban transgender high school students from participating in sports.

Whitmer also established Michigan's first-ever statewide LGBTQ+ commission to address health, safety and economic issues LGBTQ+ residents face.

"Michigan will always be a place where everyone has the freedom to be who they are and love who they love," said Whitmer in a news release where she proclaimed June as Pride Month this year. "As a proud, lifelong ally, I am grateful to celebrate Pride Month and celebrate the work we've done to protect the LGBTQ+ community. Since I took office, we expanded the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to cover the LGBTQ+ community, established the Michigan LGBTQ+ Advisory Council, and banned conversion therapy for minors. Our work is not done, but every year, we make progress to move Michigan forward. Let's keep getting it done."