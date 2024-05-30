Michigan lawmakers consider bills to provide legal protections for harm reduction strategies

(CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers are considering two bills that wouldn't prevent people from using illegal drugs but aim to improve harm reduction tactics in Michigan.

The set of bills introduced by state Rep. Carrie Rheingans would provide legal protection to organizations that supply clean syringes and decriminalize drug test strips. The goal of both bills is to reduce the danger of overdose and to reduce the danger to the community at large — also called harm reduction tactics.

"We also want people to provide these services without being afraid to be booked, arrested and charged for possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia," said Dr. Kanzoni Asabigi, the vice president of the Detroit Recovery Project.

Asabigi says that he has noticed through his work in drug recovery that even workers who dedicate their time to helping drug users have been worried about their own legal consequences.

"We had people who were scared of being arrested," he said. "So if it's explicit that if you're providing this service, you're not in violation of the law, I think that is very, very helpful."

State Rep. Bryan Posthumus said in a statement that he is against these bills.

"This bill is incredibly tone-deaf," Posthumus wrote. "The government should not be spending tax dollars to make illegal drugs easier to use."

Rheingans explained her perspective on sponsoring these bills.

"Once a person becomes addicted to certain substances, that substance is necessary for their life, the way that food and water is necessary. So just telling people to stop seeking something that's necessary for their day-to-day life is inhumane and is not how science works," she said.

Rheingans said the hope with this legislation is to lower risk.