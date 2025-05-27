Watch CBS News
Michigan's lawmakers, business leaders gather for Mackinac Policy Conference

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

The Mackinac Policy Conference, an annual gathering of Michigan's leaders for discussions on political and economic issues, is taking place this week. 

The conference takes place May 27 to May 30 at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Attendees and panelists include Detroit Regional Chamber officials, business executives, Michigan legislators and congressional representatives. Other speakers include Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to Canada; Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford Motor Company; and Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit; and Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan governor. 

Presentation and panel topics announced on the event's web site include: 

  • Efforts to bring the WNBA league back to Detroit. 
  • Funding challenges in higher education research. 
  • Best practices in "dual enrollment" options that allow high school students to take college courses. 
  • Promoting homeownership in Michigan. 
  • Michigan's role in America's defense. 
