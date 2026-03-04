Michigan lawmakers seek to revoke concealed carry pistol permit requirements

A group of Michigan House Republicans has introduced a series of bills that would allow state residents to carry concealed weapons without needing a permit.

Some of those supporting the bill participated in a press conference Tuesday in Lansing to explain the bills and relate their position on the Second Amendment.

The bills have been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary.

"When we exercise our First Amendment rights like our right to speak, we do not have to get a permit or permission from the government to speak. When we exercise our right to worship, we do not have to get a permit or permission to go worship," Rep. James DeSana, R-Carleton, said.

We've been putting this off long enough," state Rep. Mike Hoadley, R-Au Gres. "The Second Amendment is exceptionally clear. For decades, authorities at both the state and federal level have worked to erode our rights that are explicitly protected in the Constitution. Requiring an American citizen to have a permit in order to carry a concealed pistol is outrageous, and it's a direct barrier to our basic freedoms."

Should House Bills 5653-57 pass, the impact would be to eliminate Michigan's requirements for a permit and allow people to concealed carry. This step would make Michigan the 30th state in the country to adopt a concept that supporters refer to as "constitutional carry."

In order to get a concealed pistol license under current law, Michigan gun owners are required to pass a specific safety class and meet other requirements. Carrying a concealed pistol without a permit is a felony under Michigan law.

Similar bills have been introduced in previous years, without becoming law.