Michigan lawmakers have until next week to intervene before next minimum wage increase

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan's minimum wage will increase by about $2 starting next week, but lawmakers are looking to delay that change.

Michigan's minimum wage is set to increase incrementally over the next few years. Earlier this year, lawmakers in the House passed two bills that would slow down those increases, but the bills haven't moved much in the Senate.

"They're really working, the Senate Democrats for the big union bosses. That's what they're doing by not taking action on sick leave or the minimum wage," said House Speaker House Matt Hall.

Dave Woodward, a senior advisor to One Fair Wage in Michigan, feels that the allegation is unfair.

"That's obnoxious," Woodward said. "He's the one that walked his fellow members off the House floor last year, didn't show up to work. They all got paid. They all have paid sick time. And he has the gall to take wages away from working people."

If lawmakers are unable to reach an agreement and intervene, the minimum wage in Michigan will increase from $10.56 on Feb. 21, a change that Hall warned would be bad for business.

"[Workers are] going to see their jobs go away, they're going to lose their jobs because the businesses that they work for and their employers are going to close," he said.

Hall went on to encourage Senate Democrats to agree on plans that would slow down the minimum wage increases and preserve the tipped wage.

"We're talking about workers that are going to have to choose to go to work with the flu and serve you your burger and fries, or be able to stay home and get well," Woodward said. "It is so backwards. It is so out of sync with voters. And I firmly believe that if they're successful, voters will hold them accountable."