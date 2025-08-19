Michigan lawmakers call on HHS to explain withholding funds for disability advocate groups

A group of Michigan lawmakers is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to explain why it took back more than $130,000 in funds that were earmarked for legal support for those with disabilities.

Whether it's dealing with insurance or getting legal support for abuse, neglect, or human rights cases, these lawmakers say those with disabilities could be on their own if these funds don't come through.

"Attacks like this take us back and repeal so much of the progress that we've made," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten.

Scholten is one of those representatives who say they're looking to hold HHS accountable for withholding these funds.

The organization receiving them, Disability Rights Michigan, says in part, "The pullback of these funds threatens our ability to investigate abuse and neglect, ensure safe and appropriate discharges, and advocate for children and adults who depend on Disability Rights Michigan for legal protections."

Scholten says withholding funds defeats the purpose of having a resource like this.

"A program like that can only continue to exist if we have a full pot of resources available to help individuals with these severe disabilities," she said.

Fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar also signed the letter, which raised several questions about why the funds were rescinded, when and if they can expect them to be awarded, and why the distribution changed from a lump sum amount to being released as installments.

"I signed onto that letter so we can get some answers on the programs being gutted and demand those funds be released for the sake of every American," Thanedar said.

These lawmakers are giving HHS 30 days to respond to their questions before they take further action.

CBS News Detroit reached out to HHS for comment.