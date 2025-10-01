Michigan judge rules to end on-street dining in downtown Northville

Restaurants in downtown Northville, Michigan, will need to permanently remove on-street dining setups by Saturday, following a new court ruling issued on Wednesday.

The city says it is disappointed by the ruling but that it will comply and have all of the dining platforms along Main and Center streets taken down by the deadline. The ruling states that restaurants in the downtown area cannot use cement barricades to block off parallel parking spaces for street dining anymore.

This comes after a years-long fight by the nonprofit group Let's Open Northville to close down on-street dining. The group first filed a lawsuit in October 2023.

"This ruling today established what all attorneys know to be the case, which is that we have to follow judge's opinions and orders," said Kyle Konwinski, an attorney for the nonprofit.

The seasonal closure from May until November occurred seven days a week and was part of the city's outdoor dining and social district season, which had been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, residents understood why the idea was initially proposed, but some locals believe it is now an inconvenience.

Konwinski says Judge Charlene Elder's ruling owes to the history of Northville.

"The two main streets in the city of Northville were created by a plat. This plat was created, the people who gave their property to the city intended those roads to be used for traffic and on-street parking," said Konwinski.

The city and many residents have expressed frustration over the ruling,

"I like it outside, I am disappointed," said Michael Strong.

The city of Northville released a statement saying in part-