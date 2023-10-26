"A lot of people come here": City of Northville sued over seasonal street closures

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Northville is being sued by residents who want the city's downtown area to reopen to traffic.

It stems from a change that started during the pandemic.

"Rents aren't being reduced and the purchase of those buildings aren't being reduced it's just the number of people coming there to help you support it. It's just unfair and unnecessary," said Northville resident and business owner Joe Corriveau. Detroit.

Residents and business owners like Corriveau say they and others have tried to get the city to rethink its decision to keep parts of downtown closed. The lack of street access has caused drivers, to divert to neighboring residential streets, according to Corriveau.

"It's not what I chose, it's not what I purchased, but it's now being asked to be dealt with it, without having any input of mine into the impact on my family and my neighbors," he said.

The growing issue has many split down the middle. It all started during the pandemic when the city closed off Center and Main streets.

The move was made to help drum up support for businesses. After backlash, fast forward to this spring, and the Northville City Council voted to keep streets closed for six months while opening the other six months. The street is set to reopen on Nov. 1.

At the time, the mayor called it a compromise, while others say it's killing their business.

"Normally it would be regular traffic, new people, easy access, and easy to park in front of our businesses," said Yvette Rizzo, manager of Studio 170.

CBS News Detroit learned that many businesses downtown that aren't restaurants have faced hardships because of the closure.

Some even created new ways to lure customers in. While others say the lack of cars driving through downtown helps bring the community closer.

"Like a lot of people come here, big groups come to hang here and have fun. Taking that away takes the life out," said Zeina Shaban-Schelter, general manager of Browndog.

City Manager George Lahanas issued the following statement:

"City administration has reviewed the lawsuit and is confident that all actions were implemented consistent with policy and law. Further, the City Attorney will defend this matter vigorously."