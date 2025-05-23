Michigan House passes two bills prohibiting transgender girls from competing in women's K-12 sports

Michigan Republicans call on MHSAA to change policy on transgender athletes

Michigan's Republican-controlled House passed two bills on Thursday that prohibit transgender girls from competing on women's K-12 sports teams.

Under HB 4066, which amends the 1976 Revised School Code, the board of school districts and intermediate school districts, as well as the board of directors of public school academies that compete in interscholastic athletic events, must require teams to be based on the student's sex. The bill also prohibits agencies from taking action against schools that implement the sex-based requirement.

It passed with a 58-46 vote with no Democratic support.

HB 4469, which received a 59-45 vote, amends the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act and allows districts to require that the student-athlete's participation eligibility be based on the biological sex on their birth certificate without violating Title IX. All Republicans and one Democrat voted in favor of HB 4469.

Both bills will now go to the Democratic-controlled Senate.

In March, Republican lawmakers called on the Michigan High School Athletic Association to change its policy and comply with federal directives that prohibit transgender girls from participating in women's sports. The executive order, titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," was signed by President Trump in early February. Educational institutions that do not comply could lose federal funding.

As of earlier this year, the MHSAA has a policy allowing transgender girls to participate on girls teams through a waiver process. There isn't a waiver process to allow transgender boys to play on boys' teams.