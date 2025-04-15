Michigan House Oversight Committee demands election training materials from Benson

The Michigan House Oversight Committee has approved a subpoena to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office over the matter of requested, but not received, election-related documents.

The Michigan House Republicans made that announcement Tuesday, citing a vote of the committee and its efforts over the past five months to access the materials. State Rep. Jay DeBoyer, R-Clay Township, who chairs the oversight committee, is now authorized to pursue the subpoena.

DeBoyer had insisted that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office meet an April 14 deadline to provide the requested documents.

Leading up to this step, Rep. Rachelle Smit, R-Shelbyville, who chairs the House Election Integrity Committee, testified before the Oversight Committee on March 11 regarding issues she had faced while seeking election-related materials from the Secretary of State, the press release said. The list of requested items and the applicable years is on the oversight committee's website; and some of the documents have been provided.

In response to her report, DeBoyer sent a letter requesting the missing materials.

After a dispute with the Secretary of State's office over training materials for Michigan clerks and their staff, including what information could be considered confidential, DeBoyer invoked a 10-day deadline on April 4 to fulfill Smit's request.

That is the deadline that has now passed.

"The people and their elected representatives should not be kept in the dark on these matters, and today's move to approve a subpoena will help correct that," DeBoyer said.

Upon a request for a statement, Benson's spokesperson said the office had been working with the oversight committee "to provide the requested materials in a way that protects the security of our election system."

"This includes materials that show active screens of the Qualified Voter File; specific information that could be used to compromise the technology used by local election officials; specific procedures for securing voting equipment ballots, and other election-related materials," she explained.

"Unfortunately, the committee has hijacked what was supposed to be a legitimate oversight process," the secretary of state's office added. "We will take all necessary steps to protect the security and integrity of Michigan's elections and are more than willing to make these arguments in court."

The Michigan Democratic Party also disputes whether subpoena power is appropriate in this case, according to a statement from Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel.

"Under (House Speaker) Matt Hall, State House Republicans gave themselves unprecedented power to investigate political opponents with this new sweeping subpoena power," Hertel's statement said. "This is a gross overstep by the House Oversight Committee, plain and simple. If Hall really cared about transparency, he would've sent FOIA reform to Governor Whitmer for signature, but we all know that this is really about political persecution, not good government."

Benson is term-limited in her current role and has announced she is running for governor in 2026.