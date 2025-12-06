Michigan House bill would allow technology to monitor unmanned aircraft around state buildings

A bipartisan Michigan House bill would let the state install technology around state-owned buildings and critical infrastructure that detects unmanned aircraft or prevents them from flying overhead, according to the Legislature's website.

The bill was introduced by Republican Rep. Mike Harris, who represents part of Oakland County, on Tuesday. He says drones, a popular type of unmanned aircraft, are "becoming more sophisticated every year" and are creating security challenges for Michigan.

"Bad actors can use drones to surveil secure locations, disrupt operations, or threaten critical infrastructure. This legislation gives Michigan the tools to detect unauthorized drones before they cause harm and to block them from entering restricted airspace."

The bill would also allow the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget to work with the state's Department of Transportation to "ensure that appropriate state-owned buildings and critical infrastructure are included in any statewide geofencing database."

According to a study published by the International Journal of Engineering Research and Technology, geofencing is "a method of defining a virtual barrier on a real geographical location."

Nineteen Republicans, including Harris, and 10 Democrats in the House are sponsoring the bill, which has been referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for consideration.

The Federal Aviation Administration has created guidelines and regulations for drone operators that restrict flying around certain areas, including some stadiums and sporting events, near airports, military bases, national landmarks and power plants.