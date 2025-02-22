Michigan four-year high school graduation rate in 2024 hits record high, state says

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

Michigan's four-year graduation rate for 2024 is the highest the state has seen since 2008, according to the Department of Education.

State data released Friday shows 82.8% of all students — equivalent to 95,334 — graduated within the standard four-year rate. That's slightly higher than the reported 81.8% rate in 2023.

"As a mom of two high school graduates, I know how many soccer games, flashcards, and ACT prep courses go into getting your child across the stage to receive their diploma," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a written release Friday.

Michigan's four-year graduation rates increased for 14 of 17 student subgroups, according to the state. The largest rate increase was for multiracial students with 78.78% — a 3.5% increase from 75.3% in 2023.

"While Michigan is showing noteworthy progress, we still have room for improvement," Dr. Michael F. Rice, Michigan's superintendent said in a written statement. "Local school districts, intermediate school districts, and the department will redouble efforts to improve graduation rates, particularly in schools that need more support to close these gaps."

State officials say the new data reflects the progress made in one of 10 goals laid out in their education plan.

Michigan adopted a federal formula in 2008 to calculate graduation rates each year.