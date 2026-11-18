Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer conducted the annual turkey-pardoning on Wednesday; this time, it's for a bird whose name honors the governor's alma mater.

Whitmer pardoned Sparty the Turkey, a name playing off the Michigan State University Spartans. The turkey is the sixth pardoned by Whitmer, and the last for the governor as she finishes her second term in office.

Whitmer started the tradition in 2022, when she pardoned Mitch E. Gander. In 2023, she pardoned a turkey named Dolly Pardon, and in 2024, she pardoned Aiden Cluckinson. She pardoned two turkeys in 2025 named Faygo and Vernors.

Sparty the Turkey was pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 18, 2026. Michigan Gov. Whitmer's Office

"Today, I am proud to continue this Thanksgiving tradition and pardon a Michigan turkey," Whitmer said on Wednesday. "This year's turkey is named Sparty, celebrating MSU's triumph over the Wolverines in this year's game and honoring my alma mater. This Thanksgiving, I hope that everyone can enjoy quality time with their loved ones and find ways to give back to their communities. Go Green!"

State officials say Sparty was raised by Durand Future Farmers of America student Karly Sergent and will be taken to the Creature Conservancy in Ann Arbor.