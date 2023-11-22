Michigan Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey named "Dolly Pardon"

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is one day away, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned one turkey from the table on Wednesday.

The turkey was named "Dolly Pardon" thanks to a statewide contest that received more than 3,900 entries. Dolly is the second turkey pardoned by Whitmer since she took office.

She pardoned a turkey last year that was named Mitch E. Gander.

Dolly Pardon is the second turkey pardoned by Whitmer since she took office. Michigan Governor's Office

"Many Michiganders are working 9 to 5 the week before Thanksgiving on holiday activities, meal prep, and more," Whitmer said in a written statement. "Before we start Bubbling Over, let's remember the reason we gather Around Here, from the delicious Thanksgiving foods we Real-ly Love to the friends, family, and loved ones who bring us Pure and Simple Joy, surround us with a Full Circle, and remind us we are not simply Islands in the Stream of life.

"Before we get Hungry Again, let's take time to give thanks for Michigan's health care professionals, armed service members, and everyone who works hard to make our great state better. With this pardon, Dolly Pardon can make some Joyful Noise and Better Get To Livin'. I wish every Michigander a great Thanksgiving."

Michigan launched its second annual turkey naming contest, announcing the winning name on Monday. The winning name was submitted by Jay Kozlowski, of West Bloomfield.