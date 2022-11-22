Whitmer pardons, names first turkey since taking office

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named and pardoned a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving, the first turkey pardoned since she took office.

A contest was held to have Michiganders help pick the name for the turkey, and a name was chosen after 6,000 entries were received.

Speaking of Michiganders, the name selected for the turkey was Mitch E. Gander. The name was submitted by Seneca of Grand Rapids and Mia of Harper Woods.

"For many Michiganders, the week before Thanksgiving is stuffed with holiday activities, meal prep, and time with family," said Whitmer. "But before we gobble down our Thanksgiving meal and baste in the glow of family and friends, it's important to take time to reflect on everything we are grateful for. Our family, friends, and loved ones, even though they might ruffle our feathers sometimes. Michigan's health care professionals, armed service members, volunteers, and everyone who works hard to make our state better. I am proud to pardon Mitch E. Gander, and I wish every Michigander a great Thanksgiving."

