Michigan Gov. Whitmer pardons 2 turkeys named "Faygo" and "Vernors"

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned two turkeys on Tuesday whose names were picked through a statewide contest.

In this year's Thanksgiving tradition, Whitmer pardoned sisters Faygo and Vernors. The names were selected out of the 1,500 names that were submitted in the contest and voted on by thousands of residents, according to a news release.

The turkeys are the fourth and fifth pardoned by Whitmer since she took office.

Gov. Whitmer's office

"Today we continue our tradition of pardoning a turkey," Whitmer said in a statement. "But this year, we're pardoning two turkey sisters, a reminder that the most important part of the holiday season is coming together with friends and family. This Thanksgiving, I hope everyone enjoys time with loved ones, finds a way to give back to the community, and cheers on our Lions."

Whitmer first started the tradition in 2022, when she pardoned Mitch E. Gander. In 2023, she pardoned a turkey named Dolly Pardon, and in 2024, she pardoned Aiden Cluckinson.