Michigan Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor fallen Melvindale police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Friday to honor Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

The lowering of the flags coincides with Said's funeral, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Dearborn Mosque American Moslem Society.

"Officer Mohamed Said was a pillar of his community who embodied what it means to be a public servant," said Whitmer. "Both in and out of uniform, he was always willing to help anyone and worked hard to keep the people he loved most safe. My heart is with his family, friends, fellow officers, and loved ones today. Together, let's remember his record of service and carry on his legacy of kindness in Melvindale and across Michigan."

Residents, businesses, schools, local governments and organizations are also encouraged to display flags at half-staff.

The shooting happened at 11:39 a.m. on Sunday in the 17000 block of Clarann Street in Melvindale. Said responded to a report of suspicious activity near a carwash, and when he arrived, he tried to approach Michael Lopez, 44, of Southfield, but Lopez ran.

Said tased Lopez during the pursuit, and Lopez pulled out a gun and shot the police officer, officials said.

Lopez was arrested on Monday.

On Thursday, he was arraigned on the charges of homicide- murder of a peace officer, weapons possession by a person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, weapons carrying with unlawful intent, five counts of felony firearm and fourth of offense habitual offender.

Lopez was also arraigned Thursday in connection with the robbery of an Auto Zone store in Lincoln Park on July 20.