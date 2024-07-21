Watch CBS News
Melvindale police officer fatally shot; authorities searching for suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - A Melvindale police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Sunday, police say. 

452527928-832696502294990-843879589047380379-n.jpg
Michael Lopez is still large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.  Melvindale Police Department

The officer was shot in the 17000 block of Clarann Street in Melvindale while responding to a situation. Details of the shooting have not been released. 

Police say the suspect, Michael Lopez, a 44-year-old Hispanic male, is still large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police are actively looking for Lopez. If you see Lopez, do not approach or confront him. Please call 911. 

If you have any information on Lopez or the incident, you're asked to call the Mevlindale Police Department at 313-429-1070. 

This is developing news. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information. 

