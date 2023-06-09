Michigan giraffe treated with stem cells to ease arthritis

(CBS DETROIT) - A giraffe at a Michigan zoo is standing a little bit taller these days – all thanks to an experimental treatment for arthritis.

Cece, who lives at the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, received injections of stem cells to treat arthritis causing pain in her joints. Zoo officials say arthritis is common in giraffes because they have long legs, weigh up to 2,000 pounds, and can live up to 30 years in captivity.

The zoo worked with Dr. Val Johnson at Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, who is taking part in a clinical trial using the therapy to treat arthritis in about a dozen giraffes and other exotic species. It is the only treatment shown to improve cartilage and stop the progression of the disease.

Cece was tempted with carrots and lettuce, as she was injected throughout the winter. And Zoo officials say Cece has responded very well to the stem cell treatment.

"We have been able to decrease the amount of pain medications and rest days she requires, as she's been doing great on the Savannah habitat this year," said Binder Park Zoo veterinarian Dr. Kim Thompson in a post on the Zoo's Facebook page.

The post was made to celebrate Cece's birthday. But her age is a secret she's keeping to herself.