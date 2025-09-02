Watch CBS News
Michigan gasoline prices set new high for 2025, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan recently set a new high for 2025 of $3.39 for an average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported. 

But gas prices have since pulled back from that high point set on Aug. 27, the report said, citing the ripple effects from disruptions at a Midwest refinery. In the week-to-week comparisons normally reported by AAA, gas prices are now averaging $3.30 per gallon, up 1 cent from the previous week. This is 15 cents more than this time last month and 7 cents less than this time last year. 

For a 15-gallon tank of gas, that adds up to about $49 on this week's pricing. 

"Refinery issues in Whiting, Indiana, led Michigan to a new 2025-high ahead of Labor Day weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As the refinery gets back online, Michigan motorists may see some relief at the pump." 

Metro Detroit's current average is $3.30 per gallon, about 1 cent less than last week's average and 11 cents less than this same time last year. 

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are: Ann Arbor ($3.37), Benton Harbor ($3.34) and Lansing ($3.32). 

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are: Marquette ($3.13), Traverse City ($3.16) and Flint ($3.22). 

