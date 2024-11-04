Michigan gas prices up 4 cents since last week, AAA says

Early voting wraps up in Michigan, Trump returns to Grand Rapids and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan have risen slightly since last week, with prices up four cents, AAA said Monday.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.16 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 24 cents less than this time last month and 23 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $47, which is $11 less than what they were paying in August 2023.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are filling up for an average of $3.17 per gallon, which is about 3 cents less than last week and 23 cents less than this time last year.

"Increasing demand, alongside decreasing gasoline stocks, have some Michigan motorists seeing slightly higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Jackson ($3.24), Ann Arbor ($3.20) and Saginaw ($3.18), while the least expensive prices are in Traverse City ($3.07), Flint ($3.12) and Marquette ($3.13).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.