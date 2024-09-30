Michigan gas prices up 10 cents since last week, AAA says

3 charged after assaulting Michigan deputy over chicken, Lions host Seahawks and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan are up 10 cents since last week, AAA said Monday.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.47 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 5 cents more than this time last month but 21 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $52, which is $6 less than what they were paying in August 2023.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are filling up for an average of $3.48 per gallon, which is about 10 cents more than last week but 22 cents less than this time last year.

"Michigan drivers continue to see higher gas prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Jackson ($3.52), Ann Arbor ($3.51) and Lansing ($3.49), while the least expensive prices are in Marquette ($3.38), Benton Harbor ($3.41) and Traverse City ($3.46).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.