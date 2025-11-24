Michigan gas prices jump 9 cents from last week, AAA says

Just in time for Thanksgiving travel, gas prices in Michigan jumped 9 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

On average, Michiganders are paying $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is a penny more than this time last month and 9 cents more than at the same time the previous year.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $46, which is around $11 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

"Many drivers across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump heading into Thanksgiving," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $3.06 per gallon, which is 1 cent more than last week but 3 cents less than at the same time a year ago.

The most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Lansing ($3.20), Jackson ($3.19) and Ann Arbor ($3.18), according to AAA, while the cheapest prices are in Marquette ($2.81), Traverse City ($2.84) and Benton Harbor ($3.05).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.