Michigan gas prices jump 13 cents since last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices increased by 13 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.23 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is up 21 cents more than this time last month, but 32 cents less than this time a year ago.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists $48, which is about $9 less than the highest price motorists paid in July 2024.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $3.22 per gallon, which is 10 cents more than last week, but 34 cents less than last year.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing the highest gas prices so far in 2025," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease as oil prices increase."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Benton Harbor ($3.28), Ann Arbor ($3.28) and Jackson ($3.25), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($3.04), Marquette ($3.20) and Saginaw ($3.21).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.