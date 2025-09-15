Michigan gas prices drop 13 cents from last week, AAA says

Court hearings in oxygen chamber explosion case; feds to look at interest rates; other top stories

Michigan gas prices dropped 13 cents from last week, according to AAA.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $45, around $12 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.05 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 12 cents less than this time last month and 21 cents less than this time a year ago.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are paying about $3.17 per gallon, which is 9 cents less than last week and 11 cents less than last year.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.19), Metro Detroit ($3.17) and Marquette ($3.01), while the cheapest prices are in Grand Rapids ($2.87), Flint ($2.90) and Lansing ($2.90).

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump, with some metro areas seeing averages below $3 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If gas demand continues to fall, alongside increasing supply, then gas prices may drop further."

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.