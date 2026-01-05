Michigan gas prices drop 11 cents to start 2026, AAA says

Michigan gas prices dropped 11 cents in the past week, AAA-The Auto Club reported Monday.

Motorists are now paying an average of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 18 cents less than this time last month, and 44 cents less than this time last year.

A 15-gallon tank of gasoline would cost about $40 at those prices.

"While recent developments in Venezuela have drawn attention, oil prices remain relatively stable," AAA added.

Metro Detroit's average daily gas price also decreased in the past week, although not as noticeably. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.77 per gallon, about 4 cents less than last week's average and 34 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive average gas prices in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($2.82), Jackson ($2.77) and Metro Detroit ($2.77).

The least expensive average gas prices in Michigan this week are in Traverse City ($2.50), Grand Rapids ($2.53) and Marquette ($2.53).