Michigan gas prices decline slightly after last week's high mark

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
/ CBS Detroit

Gas prices declined 3 cents per gallon in Michigan over the past week, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported Monday. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.26 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 3 cents less than this time last week. This price is 13 cents more than this time last month but still 42 cents less than this time last year. 

Motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $9 from 2024's highest price last July. 

Roadways are expected to be busy this week with a record high 2.4 million Michiganders forecast to hit the roads for the Independence Day holiday.  

The most expensive average gas prices in the state were found in Lansing, Saginaw and Ann Arbor. The least expensive average gas prices were in Marquette, Flint and Traverse City. 

