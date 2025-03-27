Michigan food banks working to meet needs despite USDA funding freeze

A funding freeze at the United States Department of Agriculture and employee layoffs are being felt by food banks in Michigan.

Food banks across Metro Detroit say they're adapting as best they can.

Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners Community Food Bank help feed thousands of families struggling with food insecurity. Sheila Marshall, COO of Forgotten Harvest, says on any given day, they're working with millions of pounds of food.

"Minimum 1.2, max a little over 2 million pounds, but it moves fast because the need is there," said Marshall.

Marshall says she sees food banks like Forgotten Harvest as a way for people who are struggling to spend their money on other necessities.

"We allow people to be able to do some other things with funds because we provide them with the basic necessities so that the load is not so difficult for them," she said.

But local food banks are facing a double whammy of sorts. The USDA is pausing $500 million worth of food deliveries across the country, all while pandemic-era food assistance programs are no longer available.

"Unfortunately, we learned this year that we will be 1.4 million pounds less of food to serve our community," said Kristin Sokul, the senior director of advancement communications with Gleaners.

If that gap isn't remedied, Sokul says about 25,000 fewer Metro Detroiters will have access to the food they provide. In 2024, food from the USDA accounted for about 27% of Gleaners' supply.

"What that means is we have less variety or less volume for each of those households; that's families, children, seniors and veterans who are relying on us to get balanced nutrition," said Sokul.

Both Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners say they're determined to get food and distribute it.

"We're not resting on our laurels; we have a commitment to this community," said Sokul. "We're tightening our belts with our expenses, so if we didn't have to spend on something this year, we're not, so we can buy that food."