Michigan firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice while chasing deer

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 17, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A dog was rescued by Michigan firefighters Monday after falling through ice while chasing after a deer.

On Jan. 15, the Midland Fire Department responded to Emerson Park at 1300 W. Main after receiving a report that a dog had fallen through the ice.

When they arrived, they found the dog in the middle of the river, struggling to stay afloat.

Fire officials made their way to that area of the water just as the dog went under.

They rescued the dog and then brought the dog back to shore. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

As of Monday, the dog was reported to be doing better.