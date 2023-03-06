Michigan firefighters rescue 5 puppies from house fire

Firefighters in Muskegon County saved five puppies as they battled a house fire on Saturday morning. Pound Buddies

(CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters battled a blazed and saved five puppies after a fire broke out at a home in Muskegon County on Saturday morning.

The Egleston, Moorland, Fruitport and Muskegon Township fire departments responded to the house fire.

Firefighters moved people to safety, but no one knew where the puppies were.

They finally heard one of the dogs crying, leading them to a back room where they found the other puppies.

According to Pound Buddies, a nonprofit that houses dogs, one of the puppies were moving around and crying, and the other four were unresponsive.

The puppies required immediate care, and the fire department used pet oxygen masks. They were monitored until they were taken to Pound Buddies.

"How do we even express enough gratitude to the incredible men and women who not only keep US safe ...but have the expertise to save the lives of our pets as well?" said Pound Buddies in a Facebook post. "You are all truly amazing and we want to thank the departments of Egleston, Moorland, Fruitport and the Township for saving these puppies this morning!"