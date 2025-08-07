Michigan father charged, accused of abusing his child

Court hearing in Ashley Elkins case; two kids struck by vehicle in Lincoln Park; other top stories

A 39-year-old man accused of abusing his child has been charged, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Michael Antonelli was arraigned on Thursday for first-degree child abuse. He received a $250,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%, and must wear a tether if released. He is ordered not to have contact with anyone under age 18, including his children.

Prosecutors said Antonelli allegedly abused his child between May 14 and June 2. Antonelli and his wife took the child to the hospital, where doctors determined that the child suffered multiple fractures, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office. Further investigation resulted in the child abuse charge.

"This is an extremely sad and difficult case. Our focus remains where it must be, on protecting children and pursuing justice. It is essential that we allow the judicial system to run its course, guided by evidence and due process," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 27.