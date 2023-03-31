Michigan extending program to help delinquent property tax homeowners

(CBS DETROIT) - Homeowners looking for property tax relief for delinquent balances might be eligible for up to $25,000 to help pay off housing debts.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is announcing assistance for residents facing property tax foreclosures.

The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MI-HAF) has $242 million in federal funds to help clear mortgage payments, utilities and property taxes for eligible applicants.

"Keeping with the eligibility criteria that the homeowner must have a covid related hardship that either caused the delinquency or the hardship caused them a loss of income when they had planned to pay for delinquent property taxes," said MSHDA director of homeownership Mary Townley.

In 2019, the program was initially offered to people facing tax foreclosures, but now it's being expanded to support other expenses and fund tax balances prior to the pandemic.

"One is a decline in income, that could be either a job loss or a decrease in hours," Townley said.

"The second is an increase in living expenses. And we've seen this with individuals that had to bring in other family members into the home and their household expenses dramatically increased."

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree is also working to save as many homes as possible, by withholding owner-occupied properties from this year's tax foreclosure auction.

"We have worked with all the county treasurers to help us promote the program," Townley said.

"So, they are reaching out to the homeowners that are still delinquent on those prior years."

For more information on how to apply click here.