Michigan has 15 electoral votes. Here's how the electoral college works for the state.

(CBS DETROIT) — Presidential races are decided by the Electoral College. To be elected president, a candidate must receive at least 270 of the 538 electoral votes nationwide. Michigan is considered a crucial battleground state.

The Electoral College was established by the Founding Fathers and written into the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Only twice has a president been chosen by Congress because they lacked enough electoral votes. The first was Thomas Jefferson in 1800, and the second was John Quincy Adams in 1824.

Michigan has 15 electoral votes. The 15 electors reflect the number of senators and representatives the state has in the U.S. Congress. California has the most electoral votes of any state with 54. Alaska, Delaware, the District of Columbia, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming have the fewest votes, with three votes apiece.

How many electoral college votes has Michigan had in past elections?

For the 2020 presidential election, Michigan had 16 electoral votes. Michigan lost a seat in U.S. Congress and an electoral college vote as a result of the 2020 Census. It marked the fifth consecutive Census that Michigan lost a Congressional seat.

How does Michigan award its electoral college votes?

Like most states, Michigan distributes its votes in a "winner takes all" fashion. All 15 Michigan electoral votes will automatically go to the candidate winning the popular vote. Maine and Nebraska are the only states that award electoral votes by Congressional district. Both Maine and Nebraska split their vote in 2020.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist opens the state's Electoral College session at the state capitol in Lansing on December 14, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The 15 electors whose candidate wins Michigan's popular vote will meet in December at the State Capitol in Lansing to officially cast their ballots for president and vice president.

How are Michigan's electoral college members chosen after the election?

The Michigan Democratic Party and Michigan Republican Party each nominate 15 electors during their respective state conventions in August. Presidential candidates appearing on Michigan's ballot submit the 15 qualified electors to the Secretary of State's Office.