Michigan education board reaches contract agreement with Glenn Maleyko as state superintendent

The Michigan Board of Education announced on Tuesday it has reached a contract agreement with Glenn Maleyko to be the next state superintendent.

Maleyko, who serves as superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools, is set to take his new role on Dec. 8 under a three-year contract, according to a news release. Maleyko was selected on Aug. 26 to succeed Michael Rice, who announced his retirement in April.

Sue Carnell, chief deputy superintendent, will serve as interim superintendent beginning on Oct. 4 until Maleyko takes over in December.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support children and families, educators, and other school staff at all of Michigan's public schools," Maleyko said in a statement. "From my experience in Dearborn Public Schools and the relationships I have with educators across the state, I know that local districts, the Michigan Department of Education, and the State Board of Education are all strongly committed to doing whatever we can to improve student achievement. We already have much positive momentum—as evidenced by the metrics that track progress to meeting the eight goals in Michigan's Top 10 Strategic Education Plan— and can do even better working together."

Maleyko will be responsible for leading the Michigan Department of Education and building relationships with other departments, the governor's office, the state legislature and constituent groups.

He was named Dearborn superintendent in 2015. He also served as president of the Michigan Association of Superintendents during the 2023-2024 school year and was on the steering committee for the Top 10 Strategic Education Plan.

He earned his bachelor's degree in history and political science at the University of Windsor, an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction at the University of Detroit Mercy, and a doctorate of philosophy in educational leadership and policy studies at Wayne State University.

According to the state, Dearborn Public Schools is Michigan's third-largest school district by enrollment, with nearly 20,000 students. During Maleyko's tenure, the district saw its graduation rate reach 95% and six of its schools were named U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools.

"The State Board of Education looks forward to Dr. Maleyko becoming state superintendent so that he can help us continue to advance Michigan's Top 10 Strategic Education Plan and make further improvements to public education," said Pamela Pugh, President of the State Board of Education. "In the meantime, we will be in good hands with Dr. Rice and then Dr. Carnell providing the leadership that has contributed to great progress toward our eight goals in the plan."

