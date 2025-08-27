Dearborn Public Schools superintendent Glenn Maleyko named state superintendent

Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko has been named the next state superintendent, officials announced on Tuesday.

Maleyko will succeed State Superintendent Michael Rice, who announced in April that he was retiring. Rice has served as the 44th state superintendent since 2019. His last day is set for Oct. 4.

In the meantime, Maleyko will undergo contract negotiations with the State Board of Education with hopes of starting in his new role on Oct. 4, according to a news release. He will be responsible for leading the Michigan Department of Education and building relationships with other departments, the governor's office, the state legislature and constituent groups.

"I look forward to working with anyone who wants to do what is best for Michigan's students," Maleyko said in a statement. "I am ready to collaborate with the State Board of Education, MDE staff, local school districts, the governor, legislators, and all school stakeholders. It will be especially important to listen to the voices of students and their families. I will be strongly committed to furthering the great progress that has occurred under State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice in meeting the goals in Michigan's Top 10 Strategic Education Plan. We must move as swiftly as possible to improve literacy achievement, and I am prepared to get to work on that important goal."

According to the state, a total of 33 people applied for the job. In addition to Maleyko, the other two finalists were Lisa Coons, former Virginia state superintendent of public instruction and Judy Walton, superintendent and curriculum director at Harrison Community Schools in Harrison, Michigan.

In a social media post, the school district congratulated Maleyko and said there is "no information yet on when he will leave the district."

On Aug 12, Maleyko issued a letter to the community announcing that he was one of seven candidates interviewing for the job. At the time, he said the decision to apply "was made after careful consideration."

"I had many discussions with my family, colleagues, and others working in the field of education. I was humbled when trusted and respected individuals encouraged me to apply and the firm conducting the search contacted me asking that I submit an application," Maleyko said in the letter.

Maleyko was named Dearborn superintendent in 2015. He also served as president of the Michigan Association of Superintendents during the 2023-2024 school year and was on the steering committee for the Top 10 Strategic Education Plan.

He earned his bachelor's degree in history and political science at the University of Windsor, an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction at the University of Detroit Mercy, and a doctorate of philosophy in educational leadership and policy studies at Wayne State University.

According to the state, Dearborn Public Schools is Michigan's third-largest school district by enrollment, with nearly 20,000 students. During Maleyko's tenure, the district saw its graduation rate reach 95% and six of its schools were named U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud posted on social media, calling the announcement "incredible news."

"Thrilled to see the incredible news that my friend, Dr. Glenn Maleyko, has been selected as Michigan's next State Superintendent," Hammoud said. "For nearly a decade, Glenn and I have worked side by side to deliver for Dearborn's students and families. His steady leadership and unwavering commitment to public education guided our schools through some of the most challenging times—and always with a focus on equity, excellence, and community.

"This is a tremendous win for Michigan, though it's undoubtedly a big loss for Dearborn. Glenn's vision and integrity have shaped our schools for the better, and his impact will be felt for years to come. As he steps into this new role, I look forward to continuing our partnership. Congratulations, Glenn—our state is lucky to have you."

Michigan Education Association President Chandra Madafferi issued a statement on Wednesday:

"MEA looks forward to working with Superintendent Maleyko and the State Board of Education to ensure that every Michigan student gets a world-class public education. In Dearborn, Maleyko has a track record of working collaboratively to make decisions that prioritize the needs of students, families and the educators who serve them, and we fully expect that to continue in his new role statewide. "Michigan's public schools are faced with significant opportunities and challenges in the years ahead, and the new state superintendent must unite Michigan's often-divided interests to pursue a shared agenda: higher standards, greater equity and student success. The time is now to be collaborative, bold, and outcomes focused – and we believe Glenn Maleyko can meet what this moment requires. "MEA also wants to thank the State Board of Education for their diligence in this search process to find the right fit for the job. And finally, thank you to outgoing Superintendent Michael Rice for his career dedicated to student success."