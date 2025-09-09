Michigan educator Sue Carnell named interim state superintendent

Shooting on I-94; one in custody after a woman found dead in Canton; other top stories

Shooting on I-94; one in custody after a woman found dead in Canton; other top stories

Shooting on I-94; one in custody after a woman found dead in Canton; other top stories

Michigan Chief Deputy Superintendent Sue Carnell has been named interim state superintendent, making her the first Black woman to take on the role.

Carnell, who became chief deputy superintendent in 2021, will fulfill the role following the retirement of state Superintendent Michael Rice on Oct. 3, according to a news release.

Meanwhile, contract negotiations continue for Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko, who was named as the next state superintendent last month. Maleyko's start date has not yet been determined.

"I am honored to step into the role of interim state superintendent at the Michigan Department of Education," Carnell said in a statement. "I am grateful for the trust and support of the State Board of Education during this transition and look forward to supporting the staff at MDE as we work with our education partners, the governor's office, legislators, and families to continue the momentum of improving outcomes for children."

Michigan Department of Education

Carnell previously served as the superintendent of the Westwood Community School District in Dearborn Heights, as well as deputy superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, and assistant director of special education and principal in the Southgate Community School District.

In the Michigan Department of Education, Carnell served as chief of staff for Rice and director of the Office of School Excellence and Office of Community Services. She also served as the education policy advisor for former Gov. Jennifer Granholm and group executive for former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing.

"Dr. Carnell is just the right person to head MDE as we transition to a new state superintendent," said Pamerla Pugh, State Board of Education president. "Her experience in education and state government is invaluable and means we will not miss a beat as we continue to advance Michigan's Top 10 Strategic Education Plan and make continued improvements to public education."