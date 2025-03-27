Metro Detroit police seize illegal drugs with combined street value of over $500,000

Tariffs to begin on autos and auto parts; MDOT meeting on I-94 plans; and more top stories

Two major drug busts in the Metro Detroit area were reported Wednesday by Michigan State Police, citing a combined street value of over $500,000.

The MSP's Second District related the details of the investigations, based on the work of the County of Macomb Enforcement Team known as COMET.

One case involved the results of search warrants served in Detroit and several other communities. A total of over 107 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of about $480,000, was seized. COMET was assisted by MNET, Michigan State Police, ATF, FBI and Border Patrol.

Drugs confiscated in Metro Detroit on March 26, 2025, after an investigation by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team known as COMET. Michigan State Police

The other case involved COMET executing search warrants in Oakland County, assisted by Michigan State Police. The following items were among the drugs with a street value of about $25,000 seized in that search:

416 grams of cocaine.

17 grams of meth.

778 fentanyl pills.

97 oxycodone pills.

39 grams of ketamine.

Over a kilogram of an unknown powder packaged as a controlled substance.

Detectives also recovered over $20,000 with intent to forfeit.

Drugs and cash confiscated in Metro Detroit on March 26, 2025, after an investigation by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team known as COMET. Michigan State Police

Both investigations were supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); administered by the Michigan State Police.