Michigan doctor charged, accused of fraudulently obtaining disability benefits

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan doctor is charged for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through a fraudulent disability insurance claim, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced on Tuesday.

Rainna Furnari Brazil, 57, of Sylvan Lake, is charged with two counts of false pretenses - $100,000 or more, one count of false pretenses - $50,000 or more but less than $100,000, one count of false pretenses - $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, two counts of failure to file taxes, and one count of insurance fraud.

Brazil received a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

State officials say Brazil, who was a licensed osteopathic physician, began receiving disability insurance payments after applying for assistance from the Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Contrary to the terms of her insurance claim, she got a job and allegedly lied to the company about working again, receiving more than $300,000 between 2018 and 2021.

"Insurance fraud, on as large a scale as is alleged here or in any measure, ultimately hurts other insurance customers and honest claimants," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I am thankful for the efforts of the Department of Insurance and Financial Services for their watchful eye on these matters, and for referring this case to my office for criminal prosecution."

Brazil's next day is scheduled for March 14.