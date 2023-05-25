Michigan DNR says fire danger remains high for Memorial Day weekend

Blue Lakes Fire in Montmorency County, ignited on May 13, 2022. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

(CBS DETROIT) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that fire danger is elevated across the state.

"Whether you're traveling north or not, conditions are dry in much of the state. Be careful with fire, ORVs and outdoor equipment and take precautions to keep yourself and others safe," said Don Klingler, resource protection manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says fire danger remains high or very high statewide Thursday, with some pockets of the northern Lower Peninsula at extreme risk.

And even though your grass might look green, Keith Murphy, a DNR fire management specialist based in the Upper Peninsula, says the vegetation can still be dry.

"Due to the low relative humidity, needle moisture in pines and lack of good rainfall, certain areas of the Upper Peninsula can definitely burn," he said.

The DNR has provided the following tips to keep outdoor fire activities safe:

Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.

Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you're on the road; don't park hot equipment on dry grass.

Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you put it out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again.

Never leave any fire, including hot coals, unattended.

Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs.

It's illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air, causing harm to you or others. Dispose of these materials properly.

You can use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.

The DNR says several of the state's largest wildfires in the past have started during the last two weeks in May, and most wildfires are caused by humans. Burning yard waste is the top offender.

Before starting your outdoor fire, check with the DNR first to see if weather conditions call for safe burning.