Michigan Department of Natural Resources urges caution with fires amid heightened risk

Recent dry conditions have increased fire risk in northern parts of Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources said Friday, and have prompted officials to urge caution for anyone making a burn pile.

The DNR said nine out of 10 wildfires in the state are started by human activities, and is asking anyone working or playing outdoors on Saturday or Sunday to "keep that in mind."

Officials are urging extra caution for people making a fire in the northern Lower Peninsula, where there are downed trees and branches from the ice storm in March.

According to the DNR, people wanting to burn leaves or yard debris should check if check here for a burn permit, and anyone in the southern Lower Peninsula should check with their local fire department or city officials.

The state agency is asking anyone making a fire to keep it small, never leave it unattended, keep a hose or other water source nearby and not to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. Anyone burning paper, leaves and natural materials is asked to use a burn barrel with a screen on top.

DNR officials added that keeping trailer chains from dragging and not parking hot equipment on dry grass can prevent sparks.