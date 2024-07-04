Michigan deputy uninjured after firework hits chest, explodes seconds later, officials say

Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan sheriff's office is reminding about the dangers of using fireworks after a deputy was hit in the chest with one Wednesday.

Just after midnight, Ingham County deputies were called to the 5000 block of Hemlock Drive in Delhi Township after receiving a report of juveniles that were shooting fireworks off in a backyard.

When deputies arrived, they noticed a large gathering at the home that appeared to be a party.

As they were walking up to the house, a vehicle occupied by several young boys drove away at a high speed and "launched a projectile firework" at them.

The firework hit one of the deputies and bounced off his chest before it exploded seconds later, according to the sheriff's office.

There were no injuries to the deputy that was hit or any of the other deputies or partygoers.

"We share this unfortunate and reckless event as a reminder to the community of the responsibility and dangers associated with fireworks of all kinds. Anything that burns, sparks and explodes comes with risk," the sheriff's office said. "Please take extra time to educate the young and give concerted attention to the who, how, where and when, if handling fireworks."

Authorities are also alerting residents to be mindful of using fireworks during reasonable hours.

In Delhi Township, people can use fireworks on private property from June 29 through July 5, but residents must stop by 11:45 p.m. on those days.