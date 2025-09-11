Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan raises power outage credit to $42 a day for customers who face lengthy electricity loss

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

Michigan utility companies will need to credit customers $42 a day starting in October to help reimburse residents for expenses incurred during long-duration power outages, state officials announced. 

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved the increase Thursday, an increase from the $40 a day that took effect in 2024. These bill credits are intended to be automatic for qualifying customers. 

The bill credits previously were $25 a day and were only available if a customer asked. 

As a result of the existing law, Michigan utility customers received a total of more than $8.45 million in outage credits to their bills during 2024. To compare, only $1.21 million was issued during 2022. 

The credits are intended to provide some reimbursement to customers who often have out-of-pocket expenses during longer outages, and an incentive to get utilities to restore power outages sooner. A recent study showed that Michigan's electricity reliability during 2023 was the worst in the nation. 

The eligibility requirements for an automatic power outage credit are as follows: 

  • 96 hours during catastrophic conditions, defined as a utility having 10% or more of its customers without power.  
  • 48 hours during gray sky conditions affecting between 1% and 10% of a utility's customers. 
  • 16 hours during normal conditions. 
Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue