Michigan couple charged with murder, accused of beating 6-year-old boy

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan couple is charged with murder and first-degree child abuse in connection to the death of a 6-year-old Madison Heights boy.

Elaina Rose Jennings, 25, of Madison Heights, and her boyfriend, Daniel John Giacchina, 32, of Madison Heights, are charged in the death of Jennings' son, who officials say was "confined, beaten, and bound to the wall using a staple gun."

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office says Giovanni "Chulo" Jennings, 6, was "badly injured," but that Jennings did not seek medical treatment for her son because it would reveal the abuse.

Giacchina was charged last week with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon and lying to a peace officer. Jennings was also charged last week with lying to a peace officer.

On the afternoon of July 30, Madison Heights police and the Madison Heights Fire Department responded to a call from Jennings saying her son was not breathing. When they arrived, police found the boy unresponsive with several injuries. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries on July 31.

from left: Elaina Jennings and Daniel Giacchina Madison Heights Police Department

The prosecutor's office accuses the couple of abusing and routinely beating the boy and then conspiring to lie to police by saying the abuse was done by another individual who was last seen with the child.

"After spending hundreds of hours carefully sifting through the evidence in this case, what we found can only be described as horrific. Chulo was confined, beaten, and bound to the wall using a staple gun. He was badly injured, but he was not taken for medical treatment because his mother knew that a medical examination would reveal the abuse," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "Every child deserves safety and security, not terror and abuse. I commend the diligent work of the Madison Heights Police Department. Together, we will continue to seek justice for Chulo, and will use every resource available to hold those responsible for his death accountable."

Jennings and Giacchina were arraigned Friday in an Oakland County Court, and both were denied bond. They are being held at the Oakland County Jail.

"I am proud of the first responders who responded swiftly to the scene along with the investigators who worked around the clock alongside the Prosecutor's Office to quickly obtain and review the evidence in this case," said Madison Heights Chief of Police Brent LeMerise. "We remain focused on the victim and his family and loved ones. We will continue to work to provide justice for his tragic death."

The two are back in court on Aug. 21 for a probable cause conference.