Charges filed amid death investigation of 6-year-old Michigan boy
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people are facing criminal charges amid an investigation of a 6-year-old boy's death in Madison Heights.
On Thursday, the Oakland County Prosecutors Office charged Daniel Giacchina with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon and lying to a peace officer.
Elaina Jennings is charged with lying to a peace officer.
No charges have been filed in connection with the boy's death; however, police say they are still investigating and will submit their findings to the prosecutor's office.
Madison Heights police and fire were called to a home in the 25000 block of Dequindre at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the child was not breathing and had several physical injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lt. Koehler at 248-837-2732 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.